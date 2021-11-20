Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.Globant also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01 EPS.

Shares of GLOB traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,713. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.10.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

