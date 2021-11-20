Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 149,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

