Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 2,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $695,000.

