Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $122.56 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.