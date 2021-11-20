Gina Mastantuono Sells 719 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56.

ServiceNow stock opened at $675.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.16, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $662.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.