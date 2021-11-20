Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 103,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

