George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$162.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.43.

George Weston stock opened at C$141.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.71. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$142.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

