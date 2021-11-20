Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $2,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $193.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.