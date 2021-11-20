Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,126 Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of NantHealth worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NantHealth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in NantHealth by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NH opened at $1.35 on Friday. NantHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,932.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 34,638 shares of company stock valued at $74,770 over the last three months. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

