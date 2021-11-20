Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,835 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

