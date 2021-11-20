Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 137,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVSB. Raymond James raised their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

