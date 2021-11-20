Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 979,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 205,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $963.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

