Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Ondas worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,686 shares of company stock valued at $710,510. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

