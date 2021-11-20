Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18,981.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABST shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

