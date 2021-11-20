Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GBIO opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.85. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $37,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generation Bio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after buying an additional 131,574 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 727,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

