General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

GIS opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

