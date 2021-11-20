General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $196.31 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

