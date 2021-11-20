Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $1.89

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and $384,650.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

