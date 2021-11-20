GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $55.75. 12,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 872,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

