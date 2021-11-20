Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZTGF opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Gazit Globe has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $170.94 million for the quarter.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.