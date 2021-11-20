Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $236.03

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.03 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 52,799 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £269.08 million and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.06.

In related news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

