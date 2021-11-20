Gas Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for $8.38 or 0.00014436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $84.91 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00092884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.51 or 0.07357369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,058.12 or 0.99977515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

