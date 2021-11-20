Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

