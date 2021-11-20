Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 9,600 ($125.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.23. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9,040 ($118.11) and a 52-week high of £123.10 ($160.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($130.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,000.76).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

