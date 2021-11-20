Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 9,600 ($125.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.23. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9,040 ($118.11) and a 52-week high of £123.10 ($160.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($130.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,000.76).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Dividend History for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

