G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Purchases 320 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter acquired 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $14,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

