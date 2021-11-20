G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Purchases 320 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter acquired 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $14,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.
