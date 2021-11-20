G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of G Squared Ascend I stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 202,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,788. G Squared Ascend I has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.