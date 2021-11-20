FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By KeyCorp

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $16.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.47.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

NYSE:HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.23. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 59.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

