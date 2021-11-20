FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Lifted by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.20.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$34.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.42. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$33.62 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

