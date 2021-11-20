FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $12.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $255.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

