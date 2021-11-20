FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Increased by Analyst

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trevena in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Trevena alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRVN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.