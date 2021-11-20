FY2021 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.81.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$13.86 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.34 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

