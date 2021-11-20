FY2021 EPS Estimates for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Lifted by Taglich Brothers

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phunware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

PHUN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phunware by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

