FY2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Lowered by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of MUR opened at $26.33 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $4,324,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.