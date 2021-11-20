FY2021 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Lowered by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$23.54 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.15. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

