FY2021 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reduced by Analyst

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $893.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

