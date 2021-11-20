FY2021 EPS Estimates for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Cut by Analyst

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.22). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CADL. UBS Group started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $542,000.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

