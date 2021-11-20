FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

