FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Skylight Health Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLHG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SLHG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.