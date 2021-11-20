FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.34 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$11.95 and a twelve month high of C$21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

