FY2021 Earnings Estimate for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issued By KeyCorp

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

