FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $545,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

