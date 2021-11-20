FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,034,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 365,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

