Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,275.23

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,275.23 ($42.79) and traded as high as GBX 3,406 ($44.50). Future shares last traded at GBX 3,374 ($44.08), with a volume of 311,412 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,595.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,283.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

