Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

YMM stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) by 20,850.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

