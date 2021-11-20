FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Shares Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) was down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.64% of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

