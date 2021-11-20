Fruth Investment Management Sells 240 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

