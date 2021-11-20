Fruth Investment Management Has $98,000 Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $808.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.