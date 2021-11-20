Fruth Investment Management Grows Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

