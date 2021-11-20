Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

