Fruth Investment Management Acquires 1,500 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 821,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United States Steel by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United States Steel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 192,007 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on X. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

